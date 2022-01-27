 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wilton overpowers Lisbon in thorough beating 60-24
0 Comments

Wilton overpowers Lisbon in thorough beating 60-24

  • 0

Wilton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lisbon 60-24 at Lisbon High on January 27 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

Recently on January 21 , Wilton squared up on Bellevue in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News