Western Big 6 Girls GameNight Guide

Geneseo (10-0, 5-0) at Moline (12-0, 5-0)

GameNight: Both teams are very similar in style and play. Geneseo averages 61.5 points per game and allows 44.3; Moline averages 57.0 and gives up 43.6. ... The Maple Leafs and Maroons also get to the free-throw line a lot. Moline leads the league with 108 attempts in Big 6 games, and Geneseo has been to the stripe 107 times.

Quincy (4-4, 3-2) at Rock Island (9-5, 3-2)

GameNight: The Blue Devils started the season 3-0 but have lost to Galesburg and Moline, both in tight games. ... The Rocks are 9-2 since an 0-3 start, but they are licking their wounds after a 65-38 loss to Eastland on Tuesday. ... Quincy does not use a lot of reserves. The five starters account for all but 28 of the team's 263 WB6 points. ... RI's Hannah Simmer is second in the league in scoring with 18.8 points per game and averages 10.4 rebounds per game