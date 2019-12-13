Western Big 6 Conference girls GameDay Guide

UTHS (1-9, 0-4) at Geneseo (9-0, 4-0)

GameDay: The Panthers have been in every Western Big 6 Conference game into the latter stages of the contest, but have found a way to let each game get away. ... Jasmine Bell made 11 field goals in Thursday's loss to Moline. The rest of her teammates were 6 of 28 from the field. ... The Maple Leafs turned a close game after a quarter into a rout against Sterling by outscoring the Golden Warriors by six in the second and third and nine in the fourth. Kammie Ludwig has combined for 50 points in her last two games.