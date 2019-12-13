Western Big 6 Conference girls GameDay Guide

UTHS (1-9, 0-4) at Geneseo (9-0, 4-0)
Today: 12:30 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486
GameDay: The Panthers have been in every Western Big 6 Conference game into the latter stages of the contest, but have found a way to let each game get away. ... Jasmine Bell made 11 field goals in Thursday's loss to Moline. The rest of her teammates were 6 of 28 from the field. ... The Maple Leafs turned a close game after a quarter into a rout against Sterling by outscoring the Golden Warriors by six in the second and third and nine in the fourth. Kammie Ludwig has combined for 50 points in her last two games.
Sterling (2-6, 1-3) at RI (8-4, 2-2)
Today: 12:30 p.m. at Rock Island HS small gym. Twitter: @DLansman_DA.
GameDay: The Golden Warriors continue to get a great deal of their scoring from Brook and Bree Borum. They totaled 30 of the team's 47 points against Geneseo. ... Rock Island starters were 17 of 28 in their rout of Alleman on Thursday with three players in double figures. ... After their 0-3 star,t the Rocks are 7-1 with their only loss coming at undefeated Geneseo last Saturday.
Moline (11-0, 4-0) at Quincy (4-3, 3-1)
Today: 12:30 p.m. at Quincy HS. Twitter: @ThornWHIG
GameDay: The Maroons struggled to stay perfect, but showed they can win ugly with Thursday's 52-43 victory over United Township. ... The Maroons are struggling from beyond the 3-point arc in WB6 play, making just 19 of 75 triples (25%). ... The Blue Devils became the first of the three 3-0 teams to take a loss, falling 43-41 at Galesburg on Thursday. ... Quincy had just four players score in the loss at Galesburg.
Alleman (1-8, 0-4) at Galesburg (6-3, 2-2)
Today: 2:30 p.m. at John Thiel Gymnasium. Twitter: @mikedtrueblood
GameDay: The game was pushed back two hours because of ACT testing at Galesburg this morning. ... In Thursday's 68-31 loss at Rock Island, the Pioneers got into the 30s in scoring for the first time this WB6 season. However, they recorded 21 of those points after the game was out of control. ... The Silver Streaks got a huge home win against previous co-leader Quincy on Thursday. Galesburg's Kaylee Miller made 5 of 8 3-pointers in that win.