West Liberty outlasts Durant in topsy-turvy battle 70-58

West Liberty turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 70-58 win over Durant in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time West Liberty and Durant played in a 49-40 game on January 18, 2022. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.