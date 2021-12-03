 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Liberty flies high over Durant 59-27
0 Comments

West Liberty flies high over Durant 59-27

  • 0

West Liberty's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-27 win over Durant in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 3.

The first quarter gave the Comets a 19-6 lead over the Wildcats.

The Comets' shooting roared to a 39-10 lead over the Wildcats at the half.

The Comets' determination showed as they carried a 53-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Confidence building within Bears offense

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rocky girls claim own tourney title
Basketball

Rocky girls claim own tourney title

  • Updated

The Rocky girls were definitely ready for prime time on Saturday night, playing their best basketball of the season to date in storming past the Decatur MacArthur Lady Generals in the championship game of their own tournament, 72-52.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News