 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Liberty finds its footing in victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 57-33
0 Comments

West Liberty finds its footing in victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 57-33

  • 0

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as West Liberty turned out the lights on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 57-33 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 8.

Recently on January 3 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

West Liberty registered a 30-19 advantage at intermission over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bears and Vikings Countdown to Kickoff

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News