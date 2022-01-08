West Liberty finds its footing in victory over Taylor Ridge Rockridge 57-33

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as West Liberty turned out the lights on Taylor Ridge Rockridge 57-33 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 8.
Recently on January 3 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Monmouth-Roseville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
West Liberty registered a 30-19 advantage at intermission over Taylor Ridge Rockridge.
Lede AI Sports Desk
