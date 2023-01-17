West Liberty ends the party for Tipton 56-41

West Liberty charged Tipton and collected a 56-41 victory at Tipton High on January 17 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time West Liberty and Tipton played in a 69-13 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 5, Tipton faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Liberty took on Durant on January 10 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.