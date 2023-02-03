West Liberty raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 79-44 win over Durant in Iowa girls basketball action on February 3.

Last season, West Liberty and Durant squared off with January 18, 2022 at West Liberty High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 24, Durant faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.