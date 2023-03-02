Bettendorf Pleasant Valley grabbed a 50-33 victory at the expense of West Des Moines Dowling Catholic in Iowa girls basketball on March 2.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 12-10 lead over West Des Moines Dowling Catholic.

The Spartans opened a meager 25-17 gap over the Maroons at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Dowling Catholic each scored in the third quarter.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-8 points differential.

