West Branch manhandles Tipton 51-20

West Branch's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Tipton 51-20 in Iowa girls basketball action on January 25.
In recent action on January 20, Tipton faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Durant on January 13 at Durant High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
