West Branch hustles by Wilton in victory 44-31

West Branch collected a 44-31 victory over Wilton on December 14 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 3, Wilton faced off against Iowa City Regina and West Branch took on Tipton on December 7 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
West Branch opened a tight 44-31 gap over Wilton at the half.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.