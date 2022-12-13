Wellman Mid-Prairie squeezes past Wilton 48-39

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Wellman Mid-Prairie nabbed it to nudge past Wilton 48-39 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie squared off with February 1, 2022 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 3, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and Wilton took on Tipton on December 6 at Wilton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.