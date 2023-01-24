Wellman Mid-Prairie produces precision performance against Durant 63-22

Wellman Mid-Prairie stomped on Durant 63-22 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant squared off with January 11, 2022 at Durant High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Tipton and Durant took on Calamus-Wheatland on January 16 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. Click here for a recap.
