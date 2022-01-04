Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Wilton in scare 43-38

Wellman Mid-Prairie edged Wilton in a close 43-38 encounter in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 4.
The Golden Hawks' offense darted to a 19-14 lead over the Beavers at the half.
Wellman Mid-Prairie matched Wilton's offensive output 24-24 in the final period to thwart any last hopes.
Recently on December 21 , Wellman Mid-Prairie squared up on Goose Lake Northeast in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
