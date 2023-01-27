Wellman Mid-Prairie engulfs Wilton in point barrage 66-38

Wellman Mid-Prairie earned its community's accolades after a 66-38 win over Wilton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The last time Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie played in a 67-36 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Wilton faced off against Maquoketa and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Tipton on January 13 at Tipton High School. For results, click here.
