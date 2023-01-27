 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellman Mid-Prairie engulfs Wilton in point barrage 66-38

  • 0

Wellman Mid-Prairie earned its community's accolades after a 66-38 win over Wilton in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie played in a 67-36 game on February 1, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Wilton faced off against Maquoketa and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Tipton on January 13 at Tipton High School. For results, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News