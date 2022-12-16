Wellman Mid-Prairie engineers impressive victory over Durant 66-22

It was a tough night for Durant which was overmatched by Wellman Mid-Prairie in this 66-22 verdict.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Durant faced off on January 11, 2022 at Durant High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 10, Durant faced off against Cascade and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 3 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. Click here for a recap
