Weather plays havoc with IHMVCU Shootout schedule

ROCK ISLAND — Due to Saturday's weather conditions, three games of the IHMVCU Shootout were postponed.

Annawan vs. Davenport Central, Assumption vs. Sherrard and the nightcap between North Scott and Geneseo were postponed until a later date.

Tournament director Gary Thrapp said he is looking at dates to play all three games and hopes to announce a decision by Tuesday.

"Just a tad disappointed, not a whole lot because you want to make sure everybody's safe and make sure everybody makes the right decision for themselves so I get over it real fast," Thrapp said. "Just focus on how we can still make it a great event and fulfill the obligations, I feel, to make sure the teams still get to play."

Thrapp said the hope is to have all three games played at the same site on the same day to maintain the shootout feel.

"When you're in a tough situation like this, you get a feel for how people feel about the event and it was a very difficult decision for them not to come, even with the weather as bad in some parts of the area as it was," Thrapp said. "It just tells me I feel like we're going in a good direction and people are on board with the event and feel it's an important event for our community and the kids that are competing."

