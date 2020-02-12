WB6 girls GameNight Guide

United Township (10-17, 4-9) at RI (21-9, 9-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rock Island High School. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers are continuing to make strides, including a two-win week in Western Big 6 play last Thursday and Saturday. "We are starting to get everyone playing their best in the last few weeks," UT coach Carie Walker said. ... Rock Island is the only team in the Big 6 with five players who have scored 200 or more points this season. That has the Rocks with five averaging at least 7.1 points per game.
Galesburg (17-13, 5-8) at Moline (19-11, 8-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Silver Streaks have three players who are playing very well of late. Senior Lauren Livingston has been playing her best the last few weeks; junior Riley Jenkins has been strong of late and Audree Peck is scoring and rebounding. ... Moline senior Cierra McNamee continues to average a double-double for the season. She had a solid game against Iowa's No. 1 North Scott team.
Geneseo (23-5, 11-2) at Quincy (16-8, 9-4)
Tonight: Quincy HS gym. Twitter: @ThornWHIG
GameNight: The Maple Leafs struggled to beat Quincy 52-48 earlier in the season, making just one of 20 shots from 3-point range. Kammie Ludwig had a big game with 24 points to lead a second-half rally. ... Quincy is on a six-game winning streak.