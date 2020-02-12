WB6 girls GameNight Guide

United Township (10-17, 4-9) at RI (21-9, 9-4)

GameNight: The Panthers are continuing to make strides, including a two-win week in Western Big 6 play last Thursday and Saturday. "We are starting to get everyone playing their best in the last few weeks," UT coach Carie Walker said. ... Rock Island is the only team in the Big 6 with five players who have scored 200 or more points this season. That has the Rocks with five averaging at least 7.1 points per game.