WB6 girls GameNight Guide

RI (17-6, 5-2) at Moline (14-4, 6-1)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Moline won the first meeting 61-58 in a back-and-forth game that had both teams feeling as if they were in charge before the Maroons held on to win on a 3-pointer by Bralee Trice in the closing seconds. ... After a 1-2 start in the Big 6, Rock Island has won four straight by an average of 21.5 points per game. The Rocks are also in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. ... The two teams are 1-2 in having the most 3-point shots attempted in conference games — RI averages 20.9 per game and Moline averages 17.7.
Quincy (8-7, 3-4) at Alleman (3-15, 0-8)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @DLansman_DA
GameNight: The Blue Devils opened the conference season with a 50-28 win over Alleman in Quincy. ... Avrie Schmidt and Sam Coleman continue to lead the Pioneers. The pair combine to average 18.5 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The rest of the team averages 11.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. ... Quincy gets most of its scoring and rebounding from six players. Outside of that group, the other four have a combined eight points and eight rebounds in seven WB6 games.
Sterling (11-10, 4-4) at UTHS (6-16, 1-6)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at UTHS small gym. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. Twitter: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Panthers have played very well for a good part of their last two games but have fallen apart in each. Against Rock Island on Thursday, UT led by one at halftime and lost the game by 24. On Saturday, the Panthers were tied with Pleasant Valley after three quarters and lost by 12. ... Sterling continues to be led by junior sisters Brook and Bree Borum. Brook averages 16.3 points and 13.7 rebounds per game and Bree is at 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.