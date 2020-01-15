WB6 girls GameNight Guide

RI (17-6, 5-2) at Moline (14-4, 6-1)

GameNight: Moline won the first meeting 61-58 in a back-and-forth game that had both teams feeling as if they were in charge before the Maroons held on to win on a 3-pointer by Bralee Trice in the closing seconds. ... After a 1-2 start in the Big 6, Rock Island has won four straight by an average of 21.5 points per game. The Rocks are also in the midst of a seven-game winning streak. ... The two teams are 1-2 in having the most 3-point shots attempted in conference games — RI averages 20.9 per game and Moline averages 17.7.