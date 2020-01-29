You are the owner of this article.
WB6 girls GameNight Guide
Rock Island at Moline girl's basketball.

Rock Island's Brooklynn Larson (11) and Imari McDuffy and Moline's Whitney Taylor go after a loose ball during the first half Jan. 16 at Wharton Field House.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Moline (16-8, 6-3) at UTHS (8-17, 2-7)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at United Township small gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: The Maroons are a half game behind Rock Island for second place in the conference and still in the race for the Western Big 6 title at 3½ games behind Geneseo with five games to go. ... The Panthers took the Maroons to the wire in their first game at Wharton Field House

Rock Island (19-8, 7-3) at Alleman (3-21, 0-10)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @KyleH_DA.

GameNight: The Rocks, like Moline, are holding on by a fingernail with hopes of winning the WB6. RI coach Henry Hall said of his team so far, "We are going to finish with a regular season record that will be a lot better than most people thought." ... The Pioneers continue to struggle to score, averaging just 28.7 points per game this season

Sterling (12-12, 5-5) at Geneseo (21-3, 10-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: DLansman_DA

GameNight: With a win tonight, Geneseo will clinch at least a tie for the Western Big 6 title in the Maple Leafs' first season in the league. ... Because of a clerical error, Leafs' sophomore Kammie Ludwig actually scored 30 points on Tuesday against Rock Island. That is a career high for the standout.

Saturday's games

Alleman at Moline, 12:30 p.m. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

United Township at Galesburg, 2 p.m. Twitter: @jaydub_DA

