WB6 girls GameNight Guide

Moline (16-8, 6-3) at UTHS (8-17, 2-7)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at United Township small gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: The Maroons are a half game behind Rock Island for second place in the conference and still in the race for the Western Big 6 title at 3½ games behind Geneseo with five games to go. ... The Panthers took the Maroons to the wire in their first game at Wharton Field House
Rock Island (19-8, 7-3) at Alleman (3-21, 0-10)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @KyleH_DA.
GameNight: The Rocks, like Moline, are holding on by a fingernail with hopes of winning the WB6. RI coach Henry Hall said of his team so far, "We are going to finish with a regular season record that will be a lot better than most people thought." ... The Pioneers continue to struggle to score, averaging just 28.7 points per game this season
Sterling (12-12, 5-5) at Geneseo (21-3, 10-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: DLansman_DA
GameNight: With a win tonight, Geneseo will clinch at least a tie for the Western Big 6 title in the Maple Leafs' first season in the league. ... Because of a clerical error, Leafs' sophomore Kammie Ludwig actually scored 30 points on Tuesday against Rock Island. That is a career high for the standout.
Saturday's games
Alleman at Moline, 12:30 p.m. Twitter: @DLansman_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
United Township at Galesburg, 2 p.m. Twitter: @jaydub_DA