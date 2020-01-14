WB6 girls GameNight Guide

Geneseo (15-2, 7-0) at Galesburg (13-7, 3-4)

GameNight: Maple Leafs sophomore Kammie Ludwig continues to hold the scoring lead in league games, averaging 21.1 points per game. Both Ludwig and junior Maddie Barickman have much higher scoring averages in WB6 games than non-conference games. ... Geneseo beat Galesburg 54-51 in the first game of the Big 6 season. ... The Silver Streaks have sandwiched a three-game winning streak with a pair of two-game losing streaks. ... Geneseo asked Galesburg to move the game up a night because the Leafs are playing in the Kewanee MLK Tournament Friday, Saturday and Monday.