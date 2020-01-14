You are the owner of this article.
WB6 girls GameNight Guide
WB6 girls GameNight Guide

122819-mda-spt-holiday-hoops-047a.jpg

Geneseo's Kammie Ludwig goes up for a shot against Peoria Richwood during the State Farm Holiday Classic tournament at Bloomington High School on Dec. 28 in Bloomington. Ludwig is averaging 21.1 points in Western Big 6 games.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN/

Geneseo (15-2, 7-0) at Galesburg (13-7, 3-4)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at John Thiel Gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: wgil.com

GameNight: Maple Leafs sophomore Kammie Ludwig continues to hold the scoring lead in league games, averaging 21.1 points per game. Both Ludwig and junior Maddie Barickman have much higher scoring averages in WB6 games than non-conference games. ... Geneseo beat Galesburg 54-51 in the first game of the Big 6 season. ... The Silver Streaks have sandwiched a three-game winning streak with a pair of two-game losing streaks. ... Geneseo asked Galesburg to move the game up a night because the Leafs are playing in the Kewanee MLK Tournament Friday, Saturday and Monday.

