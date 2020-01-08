WB6 girls GameNight Guide

RI (14-6, 4-2) at UTHS (6-14, 1-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at UTHS small gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA.
GameNight: Both teams have used the holiday tournaments as a boost. The Rocks won four in a row, starting with their second game of the State Farm Classic, and UT has gone 5-2 starting in Dixon. ... Hannah Simmer continues to put up strong numbers for the Rocks, averaging 15.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. ... Jasmine Bell (16.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game) and Jade Hunter (12.9 and 8.3) lead the Panthers.
Moline (14-5, 5-1) at Galesburg (13-6, 3-3)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at John Thiel Gym. Twitter: @KyleH_DA
GameNight: The Maroons have taken 340 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. The problem is, they have made just 70 for a 21% mark. ... Galesburg also likes to shoot the 3, taking 332 this season. ... Moline senior Cierra McNamee has been on fire of late and is now averaging a double-double with 14.6 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. ... The Silver Streaks are struggling on the boards, averaging fewer than 20 rebounds per game.
Quincy (8-6, 3-3) at Geneseo (13-2, 6-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @DLansman_DA
GameNight: The Maple Leafs continue to hang on to the Western Big 6 Conference lead heading into the final game of the first half of the league season. ... The Blue Devils have played everyone tough thus far, leading in games against Moline and Rock Island before falling. ... Freshman Danielle Beach has stepped in for inured Geneseo senior Keeli Frerichs and responded. "We threw Danielle in there and she has played well beyond where we thought she was," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison.
Sterling (10-10, 3-4) at Alleman (2-16, 0-7)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Don Morris Gym. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA
GameNight: These two teams met last week with the Golden Warriors winning 51-34. The teams are the only ones in the league that have gone through the complete first half because Alleman has to finish sooner than the Class 3A and 4A schools to be ready when small-school tourney play begins. ... Sterling's Brook Borum is averaging a double-double with 15.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game. ... Alleman's Avrie Schmidt has been the hottest Pioneer since the State Farm Classic.