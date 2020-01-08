WB6 girls GameNight Guide

GameNight: The Maple Leafs continue to hang on to the Western Big 6 Conference lead heading into the final game of the first half of the league season. ... The Blue Devils have played everyone tough thus far, leading in games against Moline and Rock Island before falling. ... Freshman Danielle Beach has stepped in for inured Geneseo senior Keeli Frerichs and responded. "We threw Danielle in there and she has played well beyond where we thought she was," said Geneseo coach Scott Hardison.