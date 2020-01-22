WB6 girls' GameNight Guide

Alleman (3-19, 0-9) at Geneseo (19-2, 9-0)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @DLansman_DA
GameNight: The Maple Leafs, with a two-game lead in the Western Big 6 Conference, come in after rolling through the Kewanee MLK Tournament. ... Geneseo sophomore Kammie Ludwig was the Most Valuable Player in Kewanee. ... The Pioneers are looking forward to getting back on the court in Big 6 play after scoring just 13 points and making four field goals last week in a loss to Quincy.
Galesburg (13-8, 3-5) at RI (18-6, 6-2)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rock Island HS small gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
You have free articles remaining.
GameNight: Silver Streaks junior Riley Jenkins is scoring more than a point per game in conference games versus non-conference games. ... The Rocks are working on an eight-game winning streak. ... Rock Island has a big mountain to climb on Saturday, playing at No. 1 and unbeaten Morton.
Moline (16-6, 6-2) at Sterling (11-11, 4-5)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @CodyCutter35
GameNight: The Maroons' scoring averaging has dropped nearly 11 points per game since sophomore Kadence Tatum went down with a knee injury against Geneseo. ... Sterling's Brook and Bree Borum are combining for nearly 75 percent of their team's points and rebounds in Big 6 play. ... Like Rock Island with two losses and chasing still unbeaten Geneseo, every game is a must-win the rest of the way.
UTHS (7-16, 2-6) at Quincy (10-9, 4-4)
Tonight: 7 p.m. at Quincy HS gym. Twitter: @ThornWHIG
GameNight: United Township went wire-to-wire last Thursday to beat Sterling, and that could give the Panthers a great deal of confidence down the stretch. ... The Blue Devils have had trouble scoring in recent games, including a scoreless quarter against Alleman last week. ... UT's dynamic duo of Jasmine Bell and Jade Hunter have been on a tear in recent weeks.