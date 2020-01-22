WB6 girls' GameNight Guide

Alleman (3-19, 0-9) at Geneseo (19-2, 9-0)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Geneseo HS. Twitter: @DLansman_DA

GameNight: The Maple Leafs, with a two-game lead in the Western Big 6 Conference, come in after rolling through the Kewanee MLK Tournament. ... Geneseo sophomore Kammie Ludwig was the Most Valuable Player in Kewanee. ... The Pioneers are looking forward to getting back on the court in Big 6 play after scoring just 13 points and making four field goals last week in a loss to Quincy.

Galesburg (13-8, 3-5) at RI (18-6, 6-2)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Rock Island HS small gym. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com

GameNight: Silver Streaks junior Riley Jenkins is scoring more than a point per game in conference games versus non-conference games. ... The Rocks are working on an eight-game winning streak. ... Rock Island has a big mountain to climb on Saturday, playing at No. 1 and unbeaten Morton.

Moline (16-6, 6-2) at Sterling (11-11, 4-5)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrove Fieldhouse. Twitter: @CodyCutter35