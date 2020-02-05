WB6 girls' GameNight Guide

Geneseo (22-4, 10-1) at UTHS (8-19, 2-9)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at United Township HS. Twitter: @TDuckett_DA.

GameNight: Once again, the Geneseo Maple Leafs can clinch a tie for the Western Big 6 Conference title with a win. If Moline and Rock Island were to lose and Geneseo wins, the Leafs are the solo champions. ... The Panthers continue to play well against teams through a half or more. The hope now is to find a way to finish.

Quincy (14-9, 7-4) at Moline (20-7, 8-3)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Wharton Field House. Twitter: @ThomasS76083486.

GameNight: The Maroons needed a fourth-quarter comeback and overtime to win in the first meeting of the season. ... The Blue Devils have quietly moved into fourth place in the league with games remaining this week against the second-place Maroons and Rocks.

Rock Island (20-8, 8-3) at Sterling (13-13, 6-6)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Musgrave Fieldhouse. Twitter: @DanWoessner