MOLINE — Expecting to be good, the Moline girls' basketball team is filling that bill.
Off to a 7-0 start, including snapping Rock Island's 40-game Western Big 6 Conference winning streak last week, the Maroons are more than ready to make a run this season.
Moline is not alone in achieving a perfect start; WB6 newcomer Geneseo is perfect in its first six games. Both teams picked up very tight conference wins last Tuesday and are ready to step back into it again tonight.
'They play really hard'
When Rock Island coach Henry Hall talks about the Maroons he said they are really good and 'they play really hard.' That is exactly what Moline coach Tracy Sant Amour is looking for.
"We talk about that a lot," Sant Amour said. "Not every night are we going to shoot the ball well, but we can always be the hardest working team on the court any given night. To play that way, we have to be prepared and ready to go hard for 32 minutes."
During those 32 minutes, the Maroons style has them going from end to end on the court. The Maroons come out in a full-court zone press and want to play the game as fast as they can.
"We have a lot of quickness and that's where it starts," Sant Amour said. "When I first told them about the defense I wanted to play I'm not sure what the girls thought. I told them they are going to love it. We're still not where I want it to be, but they enjoy it and they keep working on it."
Offensively, Sant Amour also likes to play it free and easy with her team, wanting them to shoot when they have an opening.
"I've told them, 'If you are open, you better shoot it or I'll put someone else in' because I want them to feel confident," she said. "Saturday, at Peoria, Caroline Hazen, who doesn't shoot a lot, hit two huge 3-pointers to help us win that game."
Winning and learning
In their initial jump in Big 6 basketball, the Maple Leafs squared off against the dean of WB6 coaches, Galesburg coach Evan Massey. They two teams went back and forth before Geneseo won in overtime.
That was one of several very close finishes this season for the Leafs.
"I think we are in a good spot," Geneseo coach Scott Hardison said. "Our younger girls are still trying to mesh with our veterans and we've been able to win some close games.
"We didn't have a close game last year until the regional and I think it helps us getting into some close games early. You have to get into those situations before you know how to handle them."
Before the season started, Hardison said his team was going to have to be ready for the toughness of WB6 basketball. They saw it quickly.
"Galesburg was a really good challenge," he said. "Now, our girls understand the physicality of the Big 6 and how some contact won't be called and you better have the mindset to play through it.
"We talked about the idea that we have seven teams we have to play in this league and every night will be like that one. There are no nights off and we have to have all five players on the court playing their hardest. Every possession we have to have all five players going at once."