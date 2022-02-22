 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Washington hustles by Geneseo in victory 61-51

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Washington put just enough pressure on Geneseo to earn a 61-51 victory on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 12-10 lead over the Maple Leafs.

The Panthers' shooting moved to a 30-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.

The Panthers jumped in front of the Maple Leafs 37-28 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-23 advantage in the frame.

Recently on February 14 , Geneseo squared up on Streator in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McDonald, Rockets pull away to regional crown

McDonald, Rockets pull away to regional crown

ORION — The Rockridge Rockets continued their season-long dominance of Monmouth-Roseville in the Class 2A Orion Regional championship on Friday night, decisively defeating their Three Rivers Conference rivals for the fourth time this season.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News