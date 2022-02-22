Washington hustles by Geneseo in victory 61-51

Stretched out and finally snapped, Washington put just enough pressure on Geneseo to earn a 61-51 victory on February 22 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Panthers a 12-10 lead over the Maple Leafs.
The Panthers' shooting moved to a 30-22 lead over the Maple Leafs at the intermission.
The Panthers jumped in front of the Maple Leafs 37-28 going into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 24-23 advantage in the frame.
Recently on February 14 , Geneseo squared up on Streator in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.