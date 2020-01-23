UT girls struggle in second half in loss at Quincy

QUINCY — After the first half of Thursday night’s Western Big 6 Conference game, the Quincy High School girls basketball players understood they needed to play harder agains the United Township Panthers.
Their third-quarter effort changed everything.
The Blue Devils trailed 19-18 at halftime, but outscored the Panthers 21-6 in the third quarter en route to a 57-40 victory at the QHS gym.
“In the first half, we weren’t really engaged in the game,” Quincy coach Brad Dance said. “We adjusted some things at half and came out in the second half more focused.”
The Blue Devils recaptured the lead quickly as Olivia Edwards’ 3-pointer gave QHS a 21-19 lead just 40 seconds into the quarter. After United Township’s Janeah Ball cut the QHS lead to 26-25, the Blue Devils responded with a 13-0 run to end the quarter.
Panthers coach Carie Walker thought the difference in the game was simple.
“We just struggled to put the ball in the basket,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Putting the ball in the basket was not an issue for Edwards.
Despite scoring just four first-half points, Edwards led all scorers with 19 points, nine of which came in the third quarter.
“I just had to focus more,” Edwards said. “I didn’t want to give up on shooting because I knew they’d fall eventually.”
The third quarter proved pivotal as the Panthers (7-17, 2-7 WB6) were never able to claw back into the game.
“It says a lot about her maturity,” Dance said of Edwards’ second half. “She kept playing. She kept battling. In the second half, she took over the game.”
Edwards and the Blue Devils (11-9, 5-4 WB6) carried the momentum into the fourth quarter, scoring 14 of their 18 points from the free-throw line.
“The Western Big 6 is always physical,” Edwards said. “It’s important for us to knock down those free throws if they’re going to foul us. It’s a game-changer.”
The Blue Devils were fouled 14 times in the second half and shot 15 free throws, missing only one.
“Quincy played a great game tonight,” Walker said. “They played really hard.”