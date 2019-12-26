UT girls double win total at Dixon tourney

DIXON — United Township’s Jade Hunter and Jasmine Bell came one point away from outscoring two opposing teams in two wins on Thursday.

Starting the day with a 63-41 win over Byron at Reagan Middle School before a 59-38 win over Rockford Guilford later in the afternoon, the Panthers (4-10) doubled their win total on the season to reach the semifinals of the Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic.

UT faces Carmel today at 6 p.m. at Dixon High School with a trip to the finals on the line. Riverdale plays Dixon in the opposite semifinal after also opening with a pair of victories on Thursday.

In UT’s 22-point win over Byron, Hunter had 26 points and 17 rebounds. Bell scored 19 as the Panthers held the opposition to 41 points.

“If both of us are having a good game, then good things are going to happen,” Hunter said.

She added that getting up and down the floor also helped key the win a day after Christmas.

“And we weren’t forcing things as much as usual,” said Hunter, whose team had 14 turnovers, fewer than what had previously been the norm.

Hunter (20 points) and Bell (18 points) kept the chemistry rolling in UT’s second game, matching Rockford Guilford’s 38 points by themselves.