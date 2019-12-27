UT falls to long Carmel in semis; Rams comeback denied

“Credit to them, they do a nice job defensively,” Walker said. “But on the other hand, we didn’t take care of the ball.”

UT’s Jade Hunter was limited to seven points and eight rebounds after posting 46 and 29 in Thursday’s two wins.

The Panthers finished 2 of 10 from deep, and one of those triples came in the closing minutes from Amaya Kinkead, who entered the game off the bench. UT had just eight points off the bench and finished 15 of 44 from the field.

Carmel’s Katie Lach had seven points and seven assists, feeding her team good looks on run outs after many of UT’s giveaways. Kaytlyn Matz (10 points) was also in double figures for Carmel.

“When you’re turning the ball over against a team like that, it’s going to be costly,” Walker said.

Dixon 44, Riverdale 39: After falling down by 13 at halftime, the Rams picked things up, outscoring Dixon 13-7 in the third quarter to work their way back into the game.

Riverdale scored off a number of Dixon turnovers late, and a basket by Lauren Lodico (seven points) with 58.7 to play made it a three-point game.