UT falls to long Carmel in semis; Rams comeback denied

DIXON — Following semifinal exits at the Dixon-KSB Holiday Tournament, the Riverdale and United Township girls’ basketball teams will face off in tonight’s third-place game.
United Township fell 55-39 to a long and athletic Carmel Catholic (11-2) team on Friday afternoon. The Panther (4-11) led 10-9 after Jasmine Bell (16 points) hit a triple to end the first quarter, but turnovers fed the opposition easy baskets.
Riverdale was forced out of rhythm on offense early, and a late comeback fell short against Dixon in a 44-39 loss. The Rams (10-2) trailed 16-8 after one quarter and 29-16 at halftime before picking away at the Dixon (12-1) lead in the second half.
Coach Jay Hatch’s Rams meet Carie Walker’s Panthers tonight at 6 p.m.
After doubling their win total on Friday, UT faced a Carmel team that featured a pair of girls much taller than anyone on their team.
Carmel’s 6-foot-4 freshman Jordan Wood (17 points, six rebounds, two blocks) went 2-4 on 3s and is already getting attention from Division I programs. Also, 6-foot-3 sophomore Grace Sullivan had 14 points and six boards before an apparent shoulder injury forced her out early in the third quarter.
That length caused mismatches, but turning the ball over 21 times is a recipe for disaster against any time, much less against a team like Carmel.
“Credit to them, they do a nice job defensively,” Walker said. “But on the other hand, we didn’t take care of the ball.”
UT’s Jade Hunter was limited to seven points and eight rebounds after posting 46 and 29 in Thursday’s two wins.
The Panthers finished 2 of 10 from deep, and one of those triples came in the closing minutes from Amaya Kinkead, who entered the game off the bench. UT had just eight points off the bench and finished 15 of 44 from the field.
Carmel’s Katie Lach had seven points and seven assists, feeding her team good looks on run outs after many of UT’s giveaways. Kaytlyn Matz (10 points) was also in double figures for Carmel.
“When you’re turning the ball over against a team like that, it’s going to be costly,” Walker said.
Dixon 44, Riverdale 39: After falling down by 13 at halftime, the Rams picked things up, outscoring Dixon 13-7 in the third quarter to work their way back into the game.
Riverdale scored off a number of Dixon turnovers late, and a basket by Lauren Lodico (seven points) with 58.7 to play made it a three-point game.
But a Dixon block from Sam Tourtillott (nine points) and another Riverdale missed shot in the final minute allowed the tournament hosts to survive and advance to the championship game.
Brooke Smeltzy scored a game-high 13 points for Riverdale and Sidney Garrett had 10 points and seven rebounds.
The Rams turned it over just three times to Dixon's 13 and finished the game 11 of 13 at the free throw line; Dixon was 12 of 15.
Riverdale shot 13 of 51 from the field while Dixon was 12 of 34.
Riverdale struggled against early foul calls as Shae Hanrahan was forced to the bench with three early fouls.
Riverdale coach Jay Hatch was given a technical in the first half.
Hatch, who notched his 500th win on Thursday, said there were a number of factors that fed into the loss and first-half deficit.
“I think we didn’t come out aggressive enough and I thought Dixon was more aggressive,” Hatch said. “That’s kind of the start of it. … They (Dixon) made the plays when they needed to.”
Abby Guthrie led Dixon with 12 points on 3-4 treys and Caylyn Kimmel scored 10 points.