TRAC West co-leader Sherrard building momentum

SHERRARD — By its past standards, the first half of the 2019-20 prep girls' basketball season has been a somewhat bumpy one for Sherrard.
Even with a pair of three-game winning streaks, the Tigers have hovered around the .500 mark all season and sit with an 8-9 record.
However, what is most important for coach Doug Swanson's club as it looks to build momentum for the season's second half is its 3-0 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.
After having a run of eight consecutive conference titles snapped by the resurgent Riverdale Rams last winter, that 3-0 start has the Tigers tied for the division lead with Riverdale.
"That's kind of the goal after Christmas; everyone focuses more on the conference race," said Swanson, whose club topped Fulton 41-34 this past Monday to earn its share of the TRAC West lead. "I think it's going to be a challenge this year, with a lot of great teams on our side of the conference; anybody can beat anybody. In the tough conference we're in. We've got to be ready to go every game."
Beyond tonight's division matchup against Morrison at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, Sherrard will face Riverdale for the first time next Monday. The teams meet again on Feb. 3 at the Rams' gym.
"We've been up and down and kind of around .500 all season, so we were hoping to take away a 2-2 record at State Farm," said Swanson, referring to his club's recent four-game stint at Bloomington-Normal's State Farm Holiday Classic.
Down in McLean County, the Tigers capped the 2019 portion of their schedule with wins over Elmhurst IC Catholic and Annawan.
"There's good competition there, and we hoped to gain momentum playing down there against some good teams and carry that into the second half of our season," added Swanson.
Leading the way for Sherrard is senior forward Carley Whitsell, who is averaging 9.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Sydney Adamson adds 8.1 points and junior guard Taylor Barber 6.8 points per game.
However, Swanson feels that as much as anything, a stout defense has been, and will continue to be, the key for his club as it begins its conference-championship push in earnest.
"With us being so inconsistent offensively, we've had to make sure our defense is where it needs to be," he said. "That's something we've talked about. If our shots aren't falling, it can't affect the way we play on defense. We've been trying to focus on that."
Taking on Davenport Assumption Saturday afternoon at 3:15 at the fourth annual IHMVCU Shootout will give Swanson's club another yardstick by which to measure itself.
"Assumption's a good team, and they're going to be a challenge for us," he stated. "We'll have to bring one of our best games of the year."