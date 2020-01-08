TRAC West co-leader Sherrard building momentum

SHERRARD — By its past standards, the first half of the 2019-20 prep girls' basketball season has been a somewhat bumpy one for Sherrard.

Even with a pair of three-game winning streaks, the Tigers have hovered around the .500 mark all season and sit with an 8-9 record.

However, what is most important for coach Doug Swanson's club as it looks to build momentum for the season's second half is its 3-0 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

After having a run of eight consecutive conference titles snapped by the resurgent Riverdale Rams last winter, that 3-0 start has the Tigers tied for the division lead with Riverdale.

"That's kind of the goal after Christmas; everyone focuses more on the conference race," said Swanson, whose club topped Fulton 41-34 this past Monday to earn its share of the TRAC West lead. "I think it's going to be a challenge this year, with a lot of great teams on our side of the conference; anybody can beat anybody. In the tough conference we're in. We've got to be ready to go every game."

Beyond tonight's division matchup against Morrison at Harry Hunt Gymnasium, Sherrard will face Riverdale for the first time next Monday. The teams meet again on Feb. 3 at the Rams' gym.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}