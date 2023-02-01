The last time Princeville and Aledo Mercer County played in a 59-32 game on February 10, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 25, Aledo Mercer County faced off against Biggsville West Central. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.