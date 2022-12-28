Too wild to tame: Peoria Richwoods topples Rock Island 61-50

No quarter was granted as Peoria Richwoods blunted Rock Island's plans 61-50 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 29-19 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.

Rock Island drew within 39-35 in the third quarter.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-15 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.