Too wild to tame: Peoria Richwoods topples Rock Island 61-50

No quarter was granted as Peoria Richwoods blunted Rock Island's plans 61-50 on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Knights registered a 29-19 advantage at intermission over the Rocks.

Rock Island drew within 39-35 in the third quarter.

The Knights' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-15 points differential.

In recent action on December 16, Peoria Richwoods faced off against Moline and Rock Island took on Sterling on December 15 at Sterling High School. For a full recap, click here.

