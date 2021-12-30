 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Too much punch: Erie E/P knocks out Manlius Bureau Valley 34-24
0 Comments

Too much punch: Erie E/P knocks out Manlius Bureau Valley 34-24

  • 0

Erie E/P notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Manlius Bureau Valley 34-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 16, Manlius Bureau Valley faced off against Annawan and Erie E/P took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on December 20 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

Erie E/P registered a 11-10 advantage at half over Manlius Bureau Valley.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 23-14 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News