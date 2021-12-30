Too much punch: Erie E/P knocks out Manlius Bureau Valley 34-24

Erie E/P notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Manlius Bureau Valley 34-24 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 16, Manlius Bureau Valley faced off against Annawan and Erie E/P took on Sterling Newman Central Catholic on December 20 at Sterling Newman Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
Erie E/P registered a 11-10 advantage at half over Manlius Bureau Valley.
There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 23-14 margin in the closing period.
Lede AI Sports Desk
