Too much punch: Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep knocks out Wyoming Midland 50-36

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep handed Wyoming Midland a tough 50-36 loss at Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep High on February 10 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
