Too much punch: Bettendorf knocks out Davenport Assumption 51-38

Bettendorf charged Davenport Assumption and collected a 51-38 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 11.
The Bulldogs' offense stomped on to a 28-13 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
The Bulldogs stormed to a 36-19 bulge over the Knights as the fourth quarter began.
In recent action on January 4, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
