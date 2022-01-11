 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Too much punch: Bettendorf knocks out Davenport Assumption 51-38
Too much punch: Bettendorf knocks out Davenport Assumption 51-38

Bettendorf charged Davenport Assumption and collected a 51-38 victory in Iowa girls basketball action on January 11.

The Bulldogs' offense stomped on to a 28-13 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

The Bulldogs stormed to a 36-19 bulge over the Knights as the fourth quarter began.

