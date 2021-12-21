Too close for comfort, Wellman Mid-Prairie strains past Goose Lake Northeast 56-51

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Wellman Mid-Prairie didn't mind, dispatching Goose Lake Northeast 56-51 at Goose Lake Northeast High on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The Golden Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-37 lead over the Rebels.
There was no room for doubt as the Golden Hawks added to their advantage with a 17-14 margin in the closing period.
