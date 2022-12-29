 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Genesis Sports Medicine

Too close for comfort: Rock Island strains past Bloomington 41-40

  • 0

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rock Island wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 41-40 over Bloomington in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Rock Island moved in front of Bloomington 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Raiders trimmed the margin to make it 19-18 at the half.

Bloomington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Rock Island 29-27.

The final quarter was decisive for the Rocks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 41-40 scoring margin.

Recently on December 15, Rock Island squared off with Sterling in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elmwood explodes past Galva 53-33

Elmwood showed no mercy to Galva, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 53-33 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 26.

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News