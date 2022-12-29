Too close for comfort: Rock Island strains past Bloomington 41-40

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Rock Island wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 41-40 over Bloomington in Illinois girls basketball on December 29.

Rock Island moved in front of Bloomington 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Purple Raiders trimmed the margin to make it 19-18 at the half.

Bloomington came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Rock Island 29-27.

The final quarter was decisive for the Rocks, as they climbed out of a hole with a 41-40 scoring margin.

