Too close for comfort: Rock Island edges East Moline United Township 49-45
Too close for comfort: Rock Island edges East Moline United Township 49-45

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Rock Island didn't mind, dispatching East Moline United Township 49-45 on January 13 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

In recent action on January 8, Rock Island faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and East Moline United Township took on Pekin on January 3 at Pekin High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Rocks 41-35.

