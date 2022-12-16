Too close for comfort: Maquoketa strains past Goose Lake Northeast 57-51

Maquoketa poked just enough holes in Goose Lake Northeast's defense to garner a taut, 57-51 victory for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 16.
In recent action on December 2, Maquoketa faced off against Tipton and Goose Lake Northeast took on Calamus-Wheatland on December 10 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
