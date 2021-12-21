Tipton smashes through Stanwood North Cedar 53-24

Tipton's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Stanwood North Cedar 53-24 on December 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Stanwood North Cedar faced off against Camanche and Tipton took on Goose Lake Northeast on December 10 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.