Tipton knocks out victory beat against Wyoming Midland 59-48

Tipton stretched out and finally snapped Wyoming Midland to earn a 59-48 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 2, Wyoming Midland faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Tipton took on Wilton on December 6 at Wilton High School. For more, click here.
