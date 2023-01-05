Tipton chalks up convincing victory over Stanwood North Cedar 57-25

Tipton stomped on Stanwood North Cedar 57-25 on January 5 in Iowa girls high school basketball.
Last season, Tipton and Stanwood North Cedar squared off with December 21, 2021 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. For more, click here.
