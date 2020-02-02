Tigers shoot for TRAC West title share with Rams

After having a run of eight straight Three Rivers West Division titles stopped last winter, the Sherrard girls basketball team has a shot at sharing conference gold.
Meantime, the reigning TRAC West champion Riverdale Rams look to put the wraps on a second consecutive outright conference championship and continue to build momentum for the postseason.
Having topped the Tigers 32-19 in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 13, the Rams head to Sherrard's Harry Hunt Gymnasium on Monday night with the goal of sweeping the season series and finishing a 10-0 conference run.
"Everybody wants to win a conference title, and anytime you can do it yourself, that's obviously better than having to share," said Riverdale coach Jay Hatch, whose 21-3 club takes a six-game winning streak into the 7 p.m. showdown.
"I'm sure our kids will be fired up for this, but I'm sure Sherrard's kids are, too. Anytime you play a well-coached team -- and Sherrard definitely is -- you've got to be fundamentally sound in all aspects."
For both the Rams and the Tigers (14-12, 8-1 TRAC West), defense has been at the heart of their success this season.
Riverdale has held teams under 20 points four times this year, and held opponents in the 20s seven other times. Sherrard has limited seven opponents to under 30 points seven times.
"Riverdale is a good defensive team; they really get after it," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "Hopefully we've learned from the first game and can make better adjustments."
Having won five of their last seven games after the loss at Riverdale, the Tigers have set themselves up for the opportunity to at least earn a title share.
Now, it all comes down to Monday's matchup which begins the final week of the regular season.
"The opportunity is there," Swanson said. "We've put ourselves in this position, and the girls are excited about it. It's always an exciting game when we play Riverdale. We just have to execute better on offense."
Area conference roundup: Over in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, Sterling Newman (19-8) has already locked up at least a share of the title with a 10-1 record.
The Comets have swept both their meetings with Spring Valley Hall (19-8), which at 9-2 sits a game behind Newman in the standings. The Comets look to secure the outright title with a home win Thursday over Peru St. Bede.
Likewise, Lincoln Trail Conference tournament winner Princeville (25-3) is assured of no worse than a share of the LTC's regular-season championship. At 7-0, the Lady Princes are two up on the trio of Annawan (14-13), West Central (13-10) and Stark County (18-8).
With wins over the Bravettes and Lady Rebels under its belt, Princeville finishes its LTC slate Monday at West Central and Wednesday at home against Mercer County.