Tigers shoot for TRAC West title share with Rams

"Riverdale is a good defensive team; they really get after it," Sherrard coach Doug Swanson said. "Hopefully we've learned from the first game and can make better adjustments."

Having won five of their last seven games after the loss at Riverdale, the Tigers have set themselves up for the opportunity to at least earn a title share.

Now, it all comes down to Monday's matchup which begins the final week of the regular season.

"The opportunity is there," Swanson said. "We've put ourselves in this position, and the girls are excited about it. It's always an exciting game when we play Riverdale. We just have to execute better on offense."

Area conference roundup: Over in the Three Rivers Conference's East Division, Sterling Newman (19-8) has already locked up at least a share of the title with a 10-1 record.

The Comets have swept both their meetings with Spring Valley Hall (19-8), which at 9-2 sits a game behind Newman in the standings. The Comets look to secure the outright title with a home win Thursday over Peru St. Bede.