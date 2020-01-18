This time, the Rocks get OT success against Lincoln

ROCK ISLAND — It is pretty apparent the basketball programs at Rock Island and Lincoln are very comparable.
Case in point, the Railsplitters, who came into action Saturday ranked No. 6 in Class 3A, beat the Rocks, who came in ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, a season ago by two points in overtime in Lincoln. Fast forward a year and Saturday's game again went into overtime at the Rock Island Fieldhouse.
This time, Rock Island senior Andrew McDuffy hit a 3-pointer with just more than three seconds left in OT to beat Lincoln 54-53.
"I think it is just that both teams get after it pretty well," RI coach Thom Sigel said. "You just can't shake them because they play with so much composure and they make tough shots. They have a lot of experience and they are well coached."
Every time the Rocks (14-3) felt like they were getting away from the Railsplitters (15-2), they would make a big shot and get right back in it.
So close was this one, check the final stats. Lincoln was 20-47 from the field, 5 of 25 from 3-point land and made eight free throws; the Rocks were 20 of 44 from the field, 5 of 21 from beyond the arc and made nine free throws.
The biggest difference was the Rocks out-rebounded the Railers 36-24 and the Rocks missed 12 free throws and Lincoln missed just one.
That's how the game came down to the final seconds.
Will Ewald, who missed his first six 3s, drilled a triple from the top of the key to put Lincoln ahead 53-51 with just over a half minute left. After timeouts by both coaches, the Rocks got the ball to McDuffy out front.
With no open to pass to, he stepped into a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The shot hit the front run, popped high in the air and came to rest in the net with 3.0 seconds left in OT.
"That wasn't the play," McDuffy said. "It was supposed to go to Colton (Sigel) off a screen, but it wasn't there and I took what was there, I took the shot. I hurt my knee at the end of regulation, so the shot came up a little short. But once I saw it bounce straight up, I knew it was going in.
"After they made that 3 to go ahead, I thought about last year and I knew we couldn't lose again like that."
Sigel enjoyed the shot by McDuffy, but also liked the entire game McDuffy played. He had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Most of all, he was a calming influence against Lincoln's ball press with Jordan Rice still out with an ankle injury.
"He is a guy who passes it well, catches the ball and understands the game," Sigel said. "I appreciate that Andrew accepts his role and can play two or three places, either in the post, on the wing or out front."
Said McDuffy, "Jordan is our leader and without him, I have to step up and be a senior leader for us."
The Rocks inability to make free throws late in the game kept it from being a win in regulation. They were 7 of 18 in the second half, including three of the team's top free-throw shooters (Sigel, Eli Reese and Malachi Key) all missed both ends of a two-shot chance.
"That was the disappointing thing," Sigel said. "We had chances to go up by four or five in the final minute and missed four free throws. Those are the things a team like Lincoln takes advantage of."
Amarion Nimmers led the Rocks with 15 points and Taurean Holtam added 14 points and nine rebounds.
Kaden Froebe led Lincoln with 28 points, 20 of those in the second half.