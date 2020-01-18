This time, the Rocks get OT success against Lincoln

That's how the game came down to the final seconds.

Will Ewald, who missed his first six 3s, drilled a triple from the top of the key to put Lincoln ahead 53-51 with just over a half minute left. After timeouts by both coaches, the Rocks got the ball to McDuffy out front.

With no open to pass to, he stepped into a 3-pointer from the top of the key. The shot hit the front run, popped high in the air and came to rest in the net with 3.0 seconds left in OT.

"That wasn't the play," McDuffy said. "It was supposed to go to Colton (Sigel) off a screen, but it wasn't there and I took what was there, I took the shot. I hurt my knee at the end of regulation, so the shot came up a little short. But once I saw it bounce straight up, I knew it was going in.

"After they made that 3 to go ahead, I thought about last year and I knew we couldn't lose again like that."

Sigel enjoyed the shot by McDuffy, but also liked the entire game McDuffy played. He had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Most of all, he was a calming influence against Lincoln's ball press with Jordan Rice still out with an ankle injury.