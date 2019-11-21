PEORIA — Rock Island girls' basketball coach Henry Hall knew exactly what his team was going to run into on Thursday night. He just didn't know how his team would handle it in the first half.
A forgetful first 16 minutes of the 2019-20 season put the Rocks in a huge hole and despite a much better second half, Peoria High pulled off a 60-56 overtime win.
"Without question, we knew it would possibly be like this," Hall said. "That's why we scheduled this game right off the bat. We knew that Peoria plays hard, fast and physical and we knew the environment was going to be tough. It was a dear-in-headlights look the first half."
The Rocks fell behind early and the Lions went in for the pray, turning RI over 22 times in the opening half and opening a big lead early.
There were games last season when Hall went deep onto his bench in the opening half, but that was because the Rocks were running away. On this night, he was just looking for some kind of spark.
That spark finally came in the third quarter when the Rocks started to make shots (after going 6 for 22 in the opening half) and Peoria started to panic a bit as RI cut the 33-16 halftime deficit to 40-30.
"We showed our toughness and grit and started to get back into it," Hall said. "We fought hard and gave ourselves a chance."
In truth, the Rocks had more than a chance. They had great chance to win it in regulation. Imari McDuffy tied the game at 49 with a 3-pointer with 2:18 left. She then hit two free throws as the Rocks took their first lead at 51-49 with 1:41 left.
A RI stop saw Hannah Simmer fouled with 51 seconds left. She split the free throws and Peoria set up Danali Craig-Edwards for a wing 3. After missing her previous eight shots, she buried the triple.
"We were OK with the ball in her hands, she just made one," Hall said.
Both teams had a shot late to win, but neither could make the attempt.
Two McDuffy drives put the Rocks ahead 56-54 two minutes into the overtime, but Jenna Beck took a 3 from the corner that hit every inch of the rim, bounced high into the air and nestled into the net. The Rocks turned the ball over three more times (41 in all) and Peoria hit three of four free throws to put away the win.
"What are you going to do?" Hall said. "They shoot one out of the corner that bounces to the ceiling. We made a lot of mistakes, mostly of our own doing, and we will get that fixed.
"We wanted Imari with the ball in her hands and in the second half she did that. Emily Allison was a warrior out there. She only knows one way to play, 100 percent."
McDuffy, who had two points in the first half, finished with 20 points and three assists. Simmer had 10 points and 11 rebounds to go with five steals and two blocks; and Allison had nine points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.