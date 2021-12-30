Taylor Ridge Rockridge takes a toll on Monmouth-Roseville 42-29

Taylor Ridge Rockridge dumped Monmouth-Roseville 42-29 on December 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
The Rockets made the first move by forging a 22-14 margin over the Titans after the first quarter.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge darted in front of Monmouth-Roseville 31-20 to begin the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 21 , Taylor Ridge Rockridge squared up on Moline in a basketball game . For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
