Taylor Ridge Rockridge rains down on Monmouth-Roseville 56-37

Taylor Ridge Rockridge tipped and eventually toppled Monmouth-Roseville 56-37 on February 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 10, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Brimfield and Monmouth-Roseville took on Sherrard on February 3 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge moved in front of Monmouth-Roseville 16-11 to begin the second quarter.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offense darted to a 28-18 lead over Monmouth-Roseville at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

