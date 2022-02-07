Taylor Ridge Rockridge overwhelms Morrison 72-45

Taylor Ridge Rockridge's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 72-45 win over Morrison for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.
In recent action on February 2, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against East Moline United Township and Morrison took on Port Byron Riverdale on January 24 at Morrison High School. For more, click here.
