Taylor Ridge Rockridge finds its footing in victory over Erie E/P 60-21

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Taylor Ridge Rockridge turned out the lights on Erie E/P 60-21 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 3.
In recent action on January 24, Erie E/P faced off against Orion and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 27 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 33-19 advantage over Erie E/P through the first quarter.
The third quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 46-19 lead over Erie E/P.
