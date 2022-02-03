 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge finds its footing in victory over Erie E/P 60-21

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Taylor Ridge Rockridge turned out the lights on Erie E/P 60-21 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 3.

In recent action on January 24, Erie E/P faced off against Orion and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Monmouth-Roseville on January 27 at Monmouth-Roseville High School. For a full recap, click here.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge opened with a 33-19 advantage over Erie E/P through the first quarter.

The third quarter gave Taylor Ridge Rockridge a 46-19 lead over Erie E/P.

