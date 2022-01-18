 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylor Ridge Rockridge edges Rock Island Alleman in snug affair 38-29
Taylor Ridge Rockridge edges Rock Island Alleman in snug affair 38-29

Taylor Ridge Rockridge wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 38-29 victory over Rock Island Alleman on January 18 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The Rockets fought to a 22-14 half margin at the Pioneers' expense.

Taylor Ridge Rockridge hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-15 advantage in the frame.

In recent action on January 13, Rock Island Alleman faced off against Sterling and Taylor Ridge Rockridge took on Orion on January 10 at Orion High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

